Platform Technology Partners Purchases New Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

