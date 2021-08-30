Platform Technology Partners Purchases Shares of 7,598 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $247.66 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.51 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.08.

