Platform Technology Partners Takes $2.01 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. The Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $244,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

DIS opened at $179.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $326.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

