Platform Technology Partners Takes $4.63 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $372.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

