Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Polaris has raised its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Polaris to earn $10.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $123.07 on Monday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PII shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

