Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,227 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Popular makes up about 3.4% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $32,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after buying an additional 351,097 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 335,403 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $17,907,000. Arctis Global LLC lifted its position in Popular by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after purchasing an additional 239,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Popular news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,671 shares of company stock worth $2,640,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,712. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

