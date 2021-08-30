Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) VP Sells $724,850.00 in Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $724,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $77.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Popular by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Popular by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 46,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 52,329 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

