Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) VP Sells $724,850.00 in Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $724,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $77.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $83.72.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Popular by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Popular by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 46,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 52,329 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Popular
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.
