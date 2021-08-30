PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Receives $30.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWSC. Bank of America began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

PowerSchool stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.78. 16,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,541. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

