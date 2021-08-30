PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.68

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 386279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWSC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

PowerSchool Company Profile (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

