Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Receives $21.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Professional alerts:

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95. Professional has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Professional will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $88,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $50,708.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,714 shares of company stock valued at $287,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFHD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Professional by 50.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Professional by 47.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Professional in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Professional in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Professional by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.