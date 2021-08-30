Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells $3,291,750.54 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,312,290.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00.

Shares of PGNY opened at $55.22 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $965,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

