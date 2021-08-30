Project Angel Parent LLC’s Quiet Period To End on September 6th (NYSE:MLNK)

Project Angel Parent’s (NYSE:MLNK) quiet period will expire on Monday, September 6th. Project Angel Parent had issued 13,200,000 shares in its public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $343,200,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLNK. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $25.99 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

