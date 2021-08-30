ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.63

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,299,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,965 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4,826.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,554,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,239 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 3,860.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 663,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 646,887 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 641,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 357,616 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,861,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

