ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.79

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.79 and last traded at $145.55, with a volume of 7910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,728,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

