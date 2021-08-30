Prosper Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Prosper has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $407,278.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

