Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Up 135.0% in August

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 821,900 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the July 29th total of 349,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,694,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PROSY stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $136.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.14. Prosus has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Prosus presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

