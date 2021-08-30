Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Prothena beat on earnings in the second quarter. The company’s pipeline progress has been encouraging. It has a license agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of prasinezumab, which is progressing well. The collaboration not only bolsters the company’s pipeline but also provides it with funds in the form of research reimbursements and milestone payments. Its collaboration deal with Bristol Myers to develop candidates for Alzheimer’s disease is also a positive, given the market potential. However, it earlier discontinued the development of lead pipeline candidate, NEOD001, which was disappointing. Moreover, the company has very few candidates in its pipeline, which are years away from commercialization. Shares have outperformed the industry in in the past year.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Prothena stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,219. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.62. Prothena has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prothena will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 over the last 90 days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

