ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PKTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13. ProtoKinetix has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Get ProtoKinetix alerts:

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.