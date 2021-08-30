ProVise Management Group LLC Has $15.68 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,151 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.6% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.61. The company had a trading volume of 161,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,565. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $128.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.13.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

