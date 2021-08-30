ProVise Management Group LLC Has $4.82 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 720,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,957,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.