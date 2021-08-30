ProVise Management Group LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.98. 4,742,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,522. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

