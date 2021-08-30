ProVise Management Group LLC Has $9.16 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $46.76. 25,679,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,126,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $262.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.