ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,796 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.21. 4,252,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,591,944. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

