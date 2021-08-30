Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.17 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.96.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,506,050. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 444,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

