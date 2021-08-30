PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 261.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,836 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $26,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,973,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,995.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.