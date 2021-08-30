Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.79. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $6,263,904.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,022,883 shares in the company, valued at $577,681,773.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,364 shares of company stock worth $18,453,482 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

