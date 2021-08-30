Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.
QLYS traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $115.71. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,729. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.79. Qualys has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.59.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,364 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
See Also: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.