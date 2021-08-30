Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

QLYS traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $115.71. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,729. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.79. Qualys has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,364 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

