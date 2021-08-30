Rand Capital Co. (RAND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 16th

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.
Shares of RAND stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 17.68.
About Rand Capital
Read More: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.