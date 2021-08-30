Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.61. Range Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,020%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 558,958 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,217,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

