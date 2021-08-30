Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

RYAM stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $446.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 3.76.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

