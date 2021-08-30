RedHill Biopharma’s (RDHL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 184.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.38. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

