Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after buying an additional 1,197,098 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after buying an additional 644,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,655,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

