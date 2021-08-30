Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,328,000 after buying an additional 140,383 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 38.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.