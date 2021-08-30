Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $190.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.