Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG stock opened at $68.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,469 shares of company stock worth $1,955,975 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.