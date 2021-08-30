Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 607 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of McKesson by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in McKesson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,237. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $201.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

