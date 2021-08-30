Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $19,197,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

VIAC stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

