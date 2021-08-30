Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the July 29th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Regen BioPharma stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,171,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,791,469. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.02. Regen BioPharma has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.08.
Regen BioPharma Company Profile
