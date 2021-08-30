Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the July 29th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Regen BioPharma stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,171,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,791,469. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.02. Regen BioPharma has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.08.

Get Regen BioPharma alerts:

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen Biopharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The company was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in La Mesa, CA.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.