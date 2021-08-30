Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stake Raised by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 3,442.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,750 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 9,649.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,998,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 560,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 389,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

REG traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.02.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

