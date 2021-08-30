Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $68.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers stock opened at $68.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.02. Regency Centers has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $328,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 172.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 70.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,693,000 after buying an additional 238,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.