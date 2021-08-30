Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Renasant worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Renasant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.98 on Monday. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist cut their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

