Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post $161.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.40 million and the highest is $166.80 million. Repligen posted sales of $94.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $632.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $644.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $747.47 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $784.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,681 shares of company stock worth $6,853,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 25.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $275.83 on Monday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $276.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.10 and a beta of 0.88.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

