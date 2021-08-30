Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Up 30.6% in August

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the July 29th total of 941,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $98,503.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 60,071 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $3,217,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 110.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 92,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Repro Med Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. 540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,419. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $142.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. Research analysts predict that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

