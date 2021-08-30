Reston Wealth Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 83,793 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.39. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

