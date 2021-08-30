Reston Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,366,000. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,311,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,549,000 after purchasing an additional 422,064 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 245,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3,210.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.70. 511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,739. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

