Reviewing New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) & Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) and Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

This table compares New Jersey Resources and Just Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Resources $1.95 billion 1.84 $193.92 million $2.06 18.05 Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.02 -$304.79 million N/A N/A

New Jersey Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Energy Group.

Volatility and Risk

New Jersey Resources has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Jersey Resources and Just Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Resources 1 1 3 0 2.40 Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus target price of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.95%. Given New Jersey Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe New Jersey Resources is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Resources and Just Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Resources 8.02% 14.52% 4.69% Just Energy Group -6.43% -11.09% -10.92%

Summary

New Jersey Resources beats Just Energy Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in, owns, and operates commercial and residential solar projects located in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. The Energy Services segment provides unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas storage and transportation contracts in the United States and Canada. The Storage and Transportation segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. The company offers heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and provides solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. New Jersey Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Wall, New Jersey.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt. The company was founded by Rebecca MacDonald in July 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.