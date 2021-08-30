Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,369,359 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,292 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $87,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $2,266,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,195 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.1% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 48,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 597.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,170,117 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $80,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,060 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

NYSE FCX opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.