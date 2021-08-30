Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Dollar General worth $95,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 421.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $225.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

