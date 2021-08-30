Rhumbline Advisers Sells 38,858 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,823,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,858 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Southern were worth $110,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in The Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in The Southern by 27.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Argus boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

