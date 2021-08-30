Rhumbline Advisers Sells 47,070 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 788,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $121,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $175.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.09. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

